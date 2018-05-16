One For All Sv9440 Amplified Indoor Aerial

- Get excellent reception for digital TV (Freeview) with this Ultra Flat One For All Indoor aerial. This aerial has a unique 3G/4G block-filter to shield all mobile phone signals for the best reception possible.
- Due to its ultra-thin design and the included optional foot, this aerial can be placed easily anywhere around your TV. It can be positioned standing next to your TV, with the included foot or mounted directly to the wall; mounting materials are included. Installation is very simple, an easy to understand quick setup guide is included in the packaging together with a coaxial cable for a straightforward setup.
- For best performance, we recommend using this One For All Aerial within a range of 15 miles from your nearest transmitter
- H14.1cm x W4.4cm x D23.8cm
- Excellent reception of digital TV (Freeview)
- 15 miles reception range
- Ultra thin design
