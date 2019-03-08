By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Chocolate Ballpool Celebration Cake

£ 11.00
£11.00/each
1x slice = ~48g
  • Energy882kJ 210kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1837kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled and covered with a chocolate flavour frosting and hand decorated with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces and edible decorations.

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Frosting (20%), Sugar, M&Ms® (14%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Solids (from Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Lactose (from Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Modified Cellulose), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon, Riboflavin), Dried Egg White, Chocolate Flavour Frosting (Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Adds), Caramelised Sugar Syrup), M&Ms® (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (E171, E162, E160a, E100, E172, E160e, E133), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, once cut store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use:
  • Using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 16; Portion size: ~48g

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats.
  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Ireland:

Return to

  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ ~48g/ (%*)
Energy 1837kJ882kJ(11%)
-438kcal210kcal(11%)
Fat 21.5g10.3g(15%)
of which saturates 7.2g3.5g(18%)
Carbohydrate 57.0g27.4g(11%)
of which sugars 43.8g21.0g(23%)
Protein 3.7g1.8g(4%)
Salt 0.55g0.26g(4%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

disappointing cake flat cake no sweets

1 stars

awful cake

