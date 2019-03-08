M&M's Chocolate Ballpool Celebration Cake

disappointing cake flat cake no sweets
awful cake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1837kJ
Chocolate Flavour Frosting (20%), Sugar, M&Ms® (14%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Solids (from Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Lactose (from Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Modified Cellulose), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Vegetable Carbon, Riboflavin), Dried Egg White, Chocolate Flavour Frosting (Sugar, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Adds), Caramelised Sugar Syrup), M&Ms® (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (E171, E162, E160a, E100, E172, E160e, E133), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place, once cut store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.
Produced in the E.U.
Portions per pack: 16; Portion size: ~48g
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~48g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1837kJ
|882kJ
|(11%)
|-
|438kcal
|210kcal
|(11%)
|Fat
|21.5g
|10.3g
|(15%)
|of which saturates
|7.2g
|3.5g
|(18%)
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|27.4g
|(11%)
|of which sugars
|43.8g
|21.0g
|(23%)
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.8g
|(4%)
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.26g
|(4%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
