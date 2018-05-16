Pg Tips Original 460 Tea Bags 1334G

Product Description
- Black Tea
- At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand. Our Pyramid® tea bags let our tea roam free. They act as a mini teapot allowing our finest tea leaves room to move and infuse to give you a great tasting cuppa, time after time. It's pyramid perfection.
- PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance™ seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. The best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Pop your Pyramid® tea bag into hot water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm…
- But wait there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Want to cut the caffeine? Try our new Tasty Decaf tea blend which has a rich, rounded taste. Dairy-Free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free teabags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea! Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend - which is no ordinary tea!
- If you love PG tips tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world. (Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Feb 2017)
- PG tips Pyramid® teabags are cleverly designed to give the tea leaves more room to move, releasing the great PG tips taste
- Whether it’s a morning wake up or a bedtime brew, the taste of PG tips is sure to hit the spot when you need it most!
- To brew the perfect cuppa, pop your Pyramid® tea bag in hot water. Let the flavour infuse for 1 – 2 minutes, add milk and sugar if preferred, then enjoy!
- PG tips tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
- We support our lovely tea farmers, ensuring that they earn just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children
- Why not try our other delicious teas? Like our ‘Tasty Decaf’ blend which has a rich, rounded taste, or ‘Perfect with Dairy-Free’ that’s specially blended for dairy-free alternatives
- Pack size: 1334g
Information
Ingredients
Tea
Storage
Cool, dry conditions.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Use 1 bag per cup, add freshly boiled water (100°C) and allow to infuse to your preferred strength.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- PG tips,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- PG tips,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
1334g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2 kJ
|59 kJ
|4 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|<1 kcal
|14 kcal
|<1 kcal
|1%
|Fat (g)
|0 g
|0.5 g
|0 g
|0%
|of which saturates (g)
|0 g
|0.3 g
|0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.01 g
|1.4 g
|<0.01 g
|0%
|of which sugars (g)
|0 g
|1.4 g
|0 g
|0%
|Fibre (g)
|0 g
|0
|0 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|0.1 g
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|0.4%
|Salt (g)
|0 g
|<0.01 g
|0 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 200 g. ( Pack contains 460 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019