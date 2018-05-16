By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Milk Chocolate Bar 4 X 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Bar 4 X 40G
£ 0.89
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate bars
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SNACK SIZE
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g (4x40g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cosmic Whip Bars 8 X 22G

£ 0.89
£0.51/100g

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

£ 0.89
£0.37/100g

Tesco Milk Bubbly Bars 5 X 25G

£ 0.89
£0.71/100g

Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

£ 0.89
£0.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here