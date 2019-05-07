By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bubbly White Bars 5 X 25G

Tesco Bubbly White Bars 5 X 25G
£ 0.89
£0.71/100g
One bar
  • Energy583kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2332kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate bars with an aerated centre
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SNACK SIZE
  • Snack size
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Barley and Egg, Wheat and Barley contains Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One bar (25g)
Energy2332kJ583kJ
-559kcal140kcal
Fat33.6g8.4g
of which saturates20.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate57.6g14.4g
of which sugars57.6g14.4g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein6.4g1.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Contains 5 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

These are the most disgusting things I have ever t

1 stars

These are the most disgusting things I have ever tasted. They don't taste like white chocolate at all. All the taste is sweet and slightly weird

