Tesco Bubbly White Bars 5 X 25G

These are the most disgusting things I have ever t
These are the most disgusting things I have ever tasted. They don't taste like white chocolate at all. All the taste is sweet and slightly weird
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2332kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Germany
Contains 5 servings
5 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One bar (25g)
|Energy
|2332kJ
|583kJ
|-
|559kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|33.6g
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|20.0g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|14.4g
|of which sugars
|57.6g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019