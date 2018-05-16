One For All Sv9460 Amplified Indoor Aerial

- Get excellent reception for digital TV (Freeview) with this amplified Full HD One For All Aerial.
- Thanks to its unique Signal Overload protection feature, it automatically ensures the right level of gain despite variations of signals. This One For All aerial has a unique 3G/4G LTE block-filter to shield all mobile phone signals for the best reception possible. For perfect reception of Full HD Television, you can tilt the fully adjustable telescopic antennas. Installation is very simple, an easy to understand quick setup guide is included in the packaging together with a coaxial cable for a straightforward setup
- For best performance, we recommend using this One For All Aerial within a range of 15 miles from your nearest transmitter.
- H20.5cm x W12.3cm x D10.6cm
- Excellent reception of digital TV (Freeview)
- 15 miles reception range
- Signal overload protection feature
