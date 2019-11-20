By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Super Grained Farmhouse Sproutedrye 800G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Super Grained Farmhouse Sproutedrye 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy449kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced white bread with mixed and sprouted rye grains.
  • Medium Sliced. Distinct malty flavour. Baked with ancient varieties of grain. Created by our expert bakers. We make this full flavoured loaf using spelt and sprouted rye, which are known as ancient varieties of grain. Baked with a blend of wheat flakes, oats, malted wheat and barley gives extra texture to the crumb.
  • Medium Sliced. Distinct malty flavour. Baked with ancient varieties of grain. Created by our expert bakers. We make this full flavoured loaf using spelt and sprouted rye, which are known as ancient varieties of grain. Baked with a blend of wheat flakes, oats, malted wheat and barley gives extra texture to the crumb.
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Grains (18%) (Wheat Flakes, Oats, Malted Wheat Flakes, Barley), Wheat Gluten, Sprouted Grains (2.5%) (Rye), Yeast, Spelt (Wheat), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye and spelt wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1020kJ / 241kcal449kJ / 106kcal
Fat1.8g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate43.4g19.1g
Sugars3.5g1.5g
Fibre4.9g2.2g
Protein10.4g4.6g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Dissapointing

2 stars

Nice taste but dries out very fast and even when within best before date crusts come off the slice of bread. Will change to another bread.

Nice bread, only issue is palm oil.

3 stars

Nice bread, only issue is palm oil.

Lovely moist loaf, my new favourite.

5 stars

First time I have bought this loaf but it is the best I have had, lovely and soft and perfect for sandwiches. Will buy this again, it is now my favourite, well done bakers.

the original superseded bread was far superior. T

1 stars

the original superseded bread was far superior. The slices were thinner whereas this bread is chunkier and lacks the flavour of the original.

Helpful little swaps

Hovis Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here