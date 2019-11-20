Tesco Finest Super Grained Farmhouse Sproutedrye 800G

Dissapointing
Nice taste but dries out very fast and even when within best before date crusts come off the slice of bread. Will change to another bread.
Nice bread, only issue is palm oil.
Nice bread, only issue is palm oil.
Lovely moist loaf, my new favourite.
First time I have bought this loaf but it is the best I have had, lovely and soft and perfect for sandwiches. Will buy this again, it is now my favourite, well done bakers.
the original superseded bread was far superior. T
the original superseded bread was far superior. The slices were thinner whereas this bread is chunkier and lacks the flavour of the original.