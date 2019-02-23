Tesco Finest Goats Cheese Stuffed Peppers 200G

- Energy255kJ 61kcal3%
Product Description
- Cherry peppers stuffed with medium fat soft goats' cheese in sunflower oil.
- Tesco finest* Goats' Cheese Stuffed Peppers A vibrant blend of sweet piquanté peppers and rich creamy goats' cheese.
- * Sweet piquanté peppers and creamy goats' cheese.
- Pack size: 122g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sunflower Oil, Cherry Pepper, Medium Fat Soft Goats' Cheese (Milk) (21%), Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
122g
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar
|Energy
|622kJ / 149kcal
|255kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
