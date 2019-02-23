By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Goats Cheese Stuffed Peppers 200G

Tesco Finest Goats Cheese Stuffed Peppers 200G
1/3 of a jar (41g)
  • Energy255kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry peppers stuffed with medium fat soft goats' cheese in sunflower oil.
  • Tesco finest* Goats' Cheese Stuffed Peppers A vibrant blend of sweet piquanté peppers and rich creamy goats' cheese.
  • * Sweet piquanté peppers and creamy goats' cheese.
  • Pack size: 122g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sunflower Oil, Cherry Pepper, Medium Fat Soft Goats' Cheese (Milk) (21%), Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

122g

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar
Energy622kJ / 149kcal255kJ / 61kcal
Fat8.4g3.4g
Saturates3.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate12.8g5.3g
Sugars11.9g4.9g
Fibre2.1g0.9g
Protein4.5g1.8g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

