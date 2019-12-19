Fingerlings Untamed Mythical Creatures
- - My name is Midnight and the night-time is the right time to howl!
- - Reacts to sound, motion and touch
- - Howls at the moon in Untamed mode
- - Plays like a puppy in tame mode
- - Batteries included; additional colors sold separately
- - For ages 6 years and over
- Meet the Untamed Dire Wolves by Fingerlings! These creatures are fierce and unpredictable and know friends vs. foes. In Untamed mode, they will howl at the moon! In tame mode, they nuzzle and play like puppies! Complete with snarling fangs, snapping jaws and gripping claws, these interactive wolves react to touch, motion and sound with over 40 different animations and SFX.
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
