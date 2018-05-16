Dairylea Snacker Mini Oreo 76.8G

- Energy1273 kJ 304 kcal15%
- Fat14g20%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars9.3g10%
- Salt0.99g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese food slices (38 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (25 %).
- Contains wheat crackers, mini Oreo biscuits with cheese food slices.
- Dairylea Snackers with Mini Oreo Biscuits
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium1
- 1Enjoy as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A good source of calcium
- Mix, make, munch!
- Made with milk and cheese
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 76.8g
Information
Ingredients
Cheese Food: Cheese (75 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), Milk Protein, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71 %), Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with Filling: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4, 5 %), Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use By: See side of pack
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
76.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (76.8 g)
|Reference Intakes*
|Energy
|1658 kJ
|1273 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|396 kcal
|304 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|14 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.1 g
|7.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|34 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|12 g
|9.3 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|1.7 g
|-
|Protein
|13 g
|10 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.29 g
|0.99 g
|6 g
|Vitamin D
|1.3 µg 25 % of NRV**
|0.97 µg 19 % of NRV**
|-
|Calcium
|270 mg 34 % of NRV**
|207 mg 26 % of NRV**
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
