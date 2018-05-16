Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo 6 X 45G

- Energy452 kJ 108 kcal5%
- Fat4.7 g7%
- Saturates2.7 g14%
- Sugars3.1 g3%
- Salt0.62 g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added Calcium and Corn & Potato Snack (28 %).
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip.
- A good source of calcium
- Dip, dunk, demolish!
- Great for lunchboxes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Corn and Potato Snack: Corn, Potato Powder, Palm Oil, Flavourings, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated (1º - 5ºC)Best before: See tub.
Number of uses
Contains 6 tubs
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- To contact us...
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
6 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per tub (45 g)
|%* / Per tub (45 g)
|Energy
|1004 kJ
|452 kJ
|-
|239 kcal
|108 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|10 g
|4.7 g
|7 %
|of which Saturates
|6.0 g
|2.7 g
|14 %
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|11 g
|4 %
|of which Sugars
|7.0 g
|3.1 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|9.6 g
|4.3 g
|9 %
|Salt
|1.38 g
|0.62 g
|10 %
|Calcium
|503 mg / 63 % of NRV**
|227 mg / 28 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
