Warburtons Country White Bread 400G

2.5(3)Write a review
Warburtons Country White Bread 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy303kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced White Bread
  • "Great tasting bread takes time to develop. Our traditional sponge and dough process is fermented over 36 hours to deliver our unique texture, flavour and crust"
  • Great for toasting
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Nuts, Egg, Milk, Sesame Seeds and Mustard, This product is not suitable for people with Nut allergies due to manufacturing methods used

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.Suitable for home freezing. For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 13 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (31g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 979kJ303kJ8400kJ
-233kcal72kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.2g0.7g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 43.1g13.4g260g
of which sugars 1.3g0.4g90g
Fibre 2.2g0.7g
Protein 9.1g2.8g50g
Salt 1.00g0.31g6g
Contains approximately 13 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Very dry.

1 stars

Did not taste fresh.Hard to digest. will not buy again

A real treat if you love white bread.

4 stars

Delicious!

Very poor value for the money and not really very

2 stars

Very poor value for the money and not really very nice bread at all.

