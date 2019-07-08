By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vitoria Seedless Grapes 400G

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Vitoria Seedless Grapes 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Victoria Seedless Grapes
  • Class 1.
  • Expertly grown and selected for their rich, sweet flavour
  • 1 of your 5 a day = handful of
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Warnings

  • Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Safety information

they where very small and sour did not eat them .

2 stars

Not so nice

1 stars

Sadly really disappointed with these grapes, they had a most unusual flavour which my husband and I thought tasted of chemicals. We did wash them before using. We threw them away.

fruit the size of raisins!!

1 stars

disappointing

1 stars

very disappointing, have not had them before, but the grapes tasted very musty and old

not Tesco's finest

2 stars

These were not very sweet. Bought them thinking they would be similar to the sable grapes that weren't available and are our usual buy, but they were not worth it

Bitter, tough skins

1 stars

unpleasant taste and i will not buy again

1 stars

