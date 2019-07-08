Tesco Finest Vitoria Seedless Grapes 400G

they where very small and sour did not eat them .
Not so nice
Sadly really disappointed with these grapes, they had a most unusual flavour which my husband and I thought tasted of chemicals. We did wash them before using. We threw them away.
fruit the size of raisins!!
disappointing
very disappointing, have not had them before, but the grapes tasted very musty and old
not Tesco's finest
These were not very sweet. Bought them thinking they would be similar to the sable grapes that weren't available and are our usual buy, but they were not worth it
Bitter, tough skins
unpleasant taste and i will not buy again
