By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Harissa Dressing 220Ml

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Harissa Dressing 220Ml
£ 1.75
£0.80/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy65kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 432kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Spicy dressing with red pepper, rapeseed oil, concentrated pomegranate juice and preserved lemon paste.
  • Made with red peppers, preserved lemons and paprika for a fragrant and spicy dressing. Full of the fragrant flavours of the middle east, this dressing is made with peppers ,preserved lemons and chilli.
  • Made with red peppers, preserved lemons and paprika for a fragrant and spicy dressing.
  • Pack size: 220ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Red Pepper (5%), Rapeseed Oil (4.5%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Preserved Lemon Paste [(Lemon, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Mint, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy432kJ / 104kcal65kJ / 16kcal
Fat5.5g0.8g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.3g1.8g
Sugars9.6g1.4g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

An aquired taste but very creditable worth a try

3 stars

An aquired taste but very creditable worth a try

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Oak Smoked Tomato Dressing 225Ml

£ 1.75
£0.78/100ml

Tesco Finest Soy Chilli & Ginger Dressing 220Ml

£ 1.75
£0.80/100ml

Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml

£ 1.75
£0.78/100ml

Pizza Express Leggera Garlic Chilli Dressing Fat Free 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here