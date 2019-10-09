Tesco Mediterranean Inspired Salad Topper 100G

Caution!
Most of the contents are tasty but there is one variety of nut or seed in this mix that has the texture of gravel or grit, I honestly thought I was going to crack a tooth when I bit into one of them. If you buy this product do so at your own risk! It is probably wise to filter out the 'gravel' bits before eating if you can be bothered with the hassle. Dentist bills are expensive so I honestly can not recommend this product. If the manufacturer gets rid of the gravel bits it will be a good product.
Just picked up these Salad toppers and I love all of the flavours! Such an easy way to make a simple salad taste so much better! Will definitely be purchasing them again soon!