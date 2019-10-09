By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mediterranean Inspired Salad Topper 100G

Tesco Mediterranean Inspired Salad Topper 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy427kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133kJ / 513kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted sunflower seeds, fava beans and pumpkin seeds with dried olives and herbs.
  • FRAGRANT & HERBY Roasted fava beans and seeds mixed with olives and herbs Sprinkle over your couscous salad for added crunch and flavour.
  • FRAGRANT & HERBY Roasted fava beans and seeds mixed with olives and herbs
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seeds, Fava Beans (26%), Pumpkin Seeds, Red Pepper Flakes, Sundried Tomatoes, Dried Black Olive Slices, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Syrup, Oregano, Thyme, Fennel Seeds, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rice Flour, Basil, Onion Powder, Parsley, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Reseal for freshness.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2133kJ / 513kcal427kJ / 103kcal
Fat32.4g6.5g
Saturates4.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate20.8g4.2g
Sugars3.0g0.6g
Fibre11.8g2.4g
Protein28.6g5.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Caution!

3 stars

Most of the contents are tasty but there is one variety of nut or seed in this mix that has the texture of gravel or grit, I honestly thought I was going to crack a tooth when I bit into one of them. If you buy this product do so at your own risk! It is probably wise to filter out the 'gravel' bits before eating if you can be bothered with the hassle. Dentist bills are expensive so I honestly can not recommend this product. If the manufacturer gets rid of the gravel bits it will be a good product.

Just picked up these Salad toppers and I love all

5 stars

Just picked up these Salad toppers and I love all of the flavours! Such an easy way to make a simple salad taste so much better! Will definitely be purchasing them again soon!

