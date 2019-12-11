By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

1.5(24)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G
£ 0.99
£0.77/100g
Each rice cake
  • Energy146kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1586kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Salt and vinegar flavour rice and corn cakes
  • TANGY & CRUNCHY Made with puffed brown rice for a savoury snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • TANGY & CRUNCHY Made with puffed brown rice for a savoury snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brown Rice (56%), Maize (30%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

128g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach rice cake 9.2g
Energy1586kJ / 374kcal146kJ / 34kcal
Fat1.8g0.2g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate80.5g7.4g
Sugars3.0g0.3g
Fibre2.6g0.2g
Protein7.7g0.7g
Salt4.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

24 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Will not be buying again.

1 stars

Tesco what have you done to these rice cakes? I used to really enjoy these but now they are disgusting. They have a taste of soap, no salt or vinagar. Please go back to the old recipe.

NOW THEY ARE HORID

1 stars

These used to be AMAZING!! So salty and thick and crunchy and now they taste like i'm eating petrol... no way as good as they used to be!! BRING BACK THE OLD RECIPE

Delicious and crunchy

4 stars

Delicious and crunchy

Bring back the old version

1 stars

The previous Tesco salt and vinegar rice cakes were so much nicer than these. Awful tasting - not buying again. Bring back the old ones!!!

A good product when isn't mouldy!!

3 stars

Fairly good quality, but did not understand (sorry to be blunt some mouldy rice cakes, not much fun!!) But went with cream cheese. Thank you!!

Bring back the old recipe

2 stars

I used to love these rice cakes, they were my favourite daily snack. Then they changed the recipe and they tasted awful. No different to any other brand of salt and vinegar rice cakes as they now all have brown rice in them which makes them taste burnt. I'm all for healthy snacks but they weren't unhealthy before, I'd have at least liked the choice. Please Tesco, bring back the old recipe.

Rubbish

1 stars

No taste at all just like eating cardboard

What have you done to these Tesco. Awful!

1 stars

Tesco changed the size and made the pack smaller, and the rice cakes are awful quality. Mine tasted burnt and were about 1/2 inch thick. Horrible. Certainly won’t be buying again. Buy snack a jacks they’re much nicer. One way to lose custom Tesco!

Used to be great, now terrible.

1 stars

I'm not sure when the change was made as I haven't bought these in a few months, but what on earth did you do to these? They used to be absolutely gorgeous, but this new recipe is disgusting. These rice cakes, especially Salt & Vinegar were better than even the most famous brand. Won't be buying again. I can't get the taste of disappointment off my tongue.

terrible,i love the caramel rice cakes and i like

1 stars

terrible,i love the caramel rice cakes and i like salt and vinegar anything but put it together and they are really bad.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Lightly Salted Rice Cakes 130G

£ 0.90
£0.69/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here