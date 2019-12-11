Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

Will not be buying again.
Tesco what have you done to these rice cakes? I used to really enjoy these but now they are disgusting. They have a taste of soap, no salt or vinagar. Please go back to the old recipe.
NOW THEY ARE HORID
These used to be AMAZING!! So salty and thick and crunchy and now they taste like i'm eating petrol... no way as good as they used to be!! BRING BACK THE OLD RECIPE
Delicious and crunchy
Bring back the old version
The previous Tesco salt and vinegar rice cakes were so much nicer than these. Awful tasting - not buying again. Bring back the old ones!!!
A good product when isn't mouldy!!
Fairly good quality, but did not understand (sorry to be blunt some mouldy rice cakes, not much fun!!) But went with cream cheese. Thank you!!
Bring back the old recipe
I used to love these rice cakes, they were my favourite daily snack. Then they changed the recipe and they tasted awful. No different to any other brand of salt and vinegar rice cakes as they now all have brown rice in them which makes them taste burnt. I'm all for healthy snacks but they weren't unhealthy before, I'd have at least liked the choice. Please Tesco, bring back the old recipe.
Rubbish
No taste at all just like eating cardboard
What have you done to these Tesco. Awful!
Tesco changed the size and made the pack smaller, and the rice cakes are awful quality. Mine tasted burnt and were about 1/2 inch thick. Horrible. Certainly won’t be buying again. Buy snack a jacks they’re much nicer. One way to lose custom Tesco!
Used to be great, now terrible.
I'm not sure when the change was made as I haven't bought these in a few months, but what on earth did you do to these? They used to be absolutely gorgeous, but this new recipe is disgusting. These rice cakes, especially Salt & Vinegar were better than even the most famous brand. Won't be buying again. I can't get the taste of disappointment off my tongue.
terrible,i love the caramel rice cakes and i like
terrible,i love the caramel rice cakes and i like salt and vinegar anything but put it together and they are really bad.