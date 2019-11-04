Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 568Ml / 1 Pint

Why has the 2 litre bottles been removed?
Value for money over a well known brand.Is still safe to use well after the use by date (approx.4-5 days) kept in the fridge.I've the 2lts size & have notice it has been removed from there stock.I do hope this is not permanent.
I have been buying filtered milk for a very long time and it does keep in the refrigerator, but in my order this week I ordered and received a 1 pint bottle which I didn`t check the date, so would advise to always check the date as it has a very long life, but my 1 pint was dated 2 days ahead (mistake on the part of Tesco), so always make sure you check whilst the delivery man is with you as he can take it back and you get a refund. I `phoned up Customer Services and have been given a refund, but would rather have the milk.
Good taste, long-lasting
I prefer whole milk and I like the taste of this. The bonus is that filtered milk lasts longer so is perfect for people who don't use much milk. A pint lasts me a week for putting in my coffee.