Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 568Ml / 1 Pint

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.59
£1.04/litre
per 200ml
  • Energy525kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised standardised homogenised filtered whole milk.
  • Fair for Farmers Guarantee
  • We Promise
  • Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk
  • Every pint is 100% British
  • Every cow is well cared for
  • For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little-helps-plan/
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • "I've been farming in partnership with Tesco for over 10 years. Through Tesco I can be confident that we get a good price and can invest in the future of the farm. I am proud of the close collaboration with Tesco"
  • Stuart Heath, Dairy Farmer
  • From British farms
  • Fair for farmers guarantee
  • Pack size: 568ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy262kJ / 63kcal525kJ / 126kcal
Fat3.6g7.2g
Saturates2.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate4.5g9.0g
Sugars4.5g9.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Why has the 2 litre bottles been removed?

4 stars

Value for money over a well known brand.Is still safe to use well after the use by date (approx.4-5 days) kept in the fridge.I've the 2lts size & have notice it has been removed from there stock.I do hope this is not permanent.

I have been buying filtered milk for a very long t

5 stars

I have been buying filtered milk for a very long time and it does keep in the refrigerator, but in my order this week I ordered and received a 1 pint bottle which I didn`t check the date, so would advise to always check the date as it has a very long life, but my 1 pint was dated 2 days ahead (mistake on the part of Tesco), so always make sure you check whilst the delivery man is with you as he can take it back and you get a refund. I `phoned up Customer Services and have been given a refund, but would rather have the milk.

Good taste, long-lasting

5 stars

I prefer whole milk and I like the taste of this. The bonus is that filtered milk lasts longer so is perfect for people who don't use much milk. A pint lasts me a week for putting in my coffee.

