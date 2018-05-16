Tesco Filtered Skimmed Milk 568Ml / 1 Pint

- Energy283kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 33kcal
Product Description
- Pasteurised filtered skimmed milk.
- Fair for Farmers Guarantee
- We Promise
- Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk
- Every pint is 100% British
- Every cow is well cared for
- For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little-helps-plan/
- From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
- "I've been farming in partnership with Tesco for over 10 years. Through Tesco I can be confident that we get a good price and can invest in the future of the farm. I am proud of the close collaboration with Tesco"
- Stuart Heath, Dairy Farmer
- From British farms
- Fair for farmers guarantee
- Pack size: 568ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
568ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|per 200ml
|Energy
|141kJ / 33kcal
|283kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|3.2g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
