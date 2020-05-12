By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Apricots 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Red Apricots 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
2 typical apricots
  • Energy155kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 155kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Apricots
  • Tesco Supersweet red Apricots Specially selected for their distinctive colour and intense sweetness
  • Hand picked. Specially selected for their distinctive colour and intense sweetness.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Apricot

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical apricots (100g)
Energy155kJ / 37kcal155kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g7.2g
Sugars7.2g7.2g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Flat Peach Minimum 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.60
£1.57/kg

Tesco Apricots 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Tesco Finest Sugardrop Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.25
£5.69/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here