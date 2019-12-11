By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Goose Fat 200G

Tesco Goose Fat 200G
£ 1.90
£9.50/kg
One tablespoon (10g)
  • Energy370kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3698kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Goose fat.
  • Roast or Fry
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Produce of

Produced in the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3698kJ / 900kcal370kJ / 90kcal
Fat99.5g9.9g
Saturates22.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.0g
Sugars0.4g0.0g
Fibre0.4g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

