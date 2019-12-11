Tesco British Cheddar With Chillies 90G

- Energy484kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars<0.1<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 389kcal
Product Description
- Cheddar cheese with bell peppers, jalapeño chilli peppers and seasoning.
- British Milk Carefully blended with hot and fiery chillies
- British Milk Carefully blended with hot and fiery chillies
- 100% British milk
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Reconstituted Peppers (3%), Seasoning (Minced Onion, Onion Powder, Ground Dried Chilli, Salt, Crushed Chilli, Garlic Powder, Minced Garlic, Chilli Extract, Dried Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Black Pepper), Paprika, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Dried Chilli.
Reconstituted Peppers Contain: Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Green Jalapeño Chilli.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1613kJ / 389kcal
|484kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.2g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019