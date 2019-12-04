Arla Skyr Fruit & Oat Apricot Yogurt 190G

Product Description
- Fat Free Icelandic Style Strained Yogurt with Apricot and Oats
- For hundreds of years, Icelanders have enjoyed skyr as part of their daily diet. Now, you can enjoy our silky smooth Icelandic-style yogurt boosted with oats and fruit to create a rounded breakfast or tasty snack that's fat free, reduced in sugar* and high in protein.
- *30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts based on a market average.
- Voted Product of the Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019†
- †Winner Yogurt Category. Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
- High protein
- Fat free
- With oats
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Skyr Yogurt (Skimmed Milk) (65%), Water, Apricot (6.3%), Sugar, Oat Groats, Oat Flakes, Apricot Puree, Dried Apple, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Stir before use
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Arla customer careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 190g Pot
|Energy (kJ)
|312
|593
|Energy (kcal)
|73
|139
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|0.8
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1
|0.2
|Carbohydrates (g)
|9.3
|17.7
|of which sugars (g)
|7.3
|13.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.4
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|7.3
|13.8
|Salt (g)
|0.10
|0.19
