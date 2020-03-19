By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philadelphia Salmon 170G

Philadelphia Salmon 170G
£ 1.95
£11.48/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy182 kJ 44 kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.2 g
    5%
  • Saturates2 g
    10%
  • Sugars1.4 g
    2%
  • Salt0.39 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with smoked salmon and smoked salmon flavour.
  • See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • Did you know that this product is still under our Light range and has 40% less fat than Philadelphia Original? We just keep our packaging simple!
  • Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Salmon Soft Cheese has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original. Spread onto wholegrain bread for a deliciously simple lunch, or spread onto Ritz crackers and top with fresh dill for a perfect canape, or stir into a pasta tagliatelle.
  • Whether you are looking for a delicious lunch or quick snack, Philadelphia Salmon is fantastically versatile.
  • Norwegian salmon
  • Now even tastier
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Water, Salmon (3 %), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Fish, Celery), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Sugar, Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Fish, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy 608 kJ182 kJ
-146 kcal44 kcal
Fat 11 g3.2 g
of which Saturates 6.8 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate 4.8 g1.4 g
of which Sugars 4.8 g1.4 g
Fibre 0.4 g0.1 g
Protein 7.4 g2.2 g
Salt 1.30 g0.39 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great salmon taste. Really brilliant

5 stars

Wow fabulous. Lovely strong taste of salmon, plenty of small pieces in the tub too. Got the 170G but looking for a larger tub if they do one. Neither me or my husband cannot get enough of it. Great on hot crumpets.

a GREAT item, but Flavour better past expiry date.

5 stars

This product is great! But... if you wait about 2 weeks past the expiration date (all the while being stored in a very cold fridge) the flavour becomes brilliant!!!

Very tasty soft cheese with gentle taste of smocke

5 stars

Very tasty soft cheese with gentle taste of smocked salmon! Very recommended!

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! The smoked salmon flavour was enhanced by the addition of cottage cheese. I'll be using this in canapes, sauces and on top of toast, What a terrific idea, hope they extend this experiment to other flavours. It will become a must-have for me.

