Philadelphia Salmon 170G

Great salmon taste. Really brilliant
Wow fabulous. Lovely strong taste of salmon, plenty of small pieces in the tub too. Got the 170G but looking for a larger tub if they do one. Neither me or my husband cannot get enough of it. Great on hot crumpets.
a GREAT item, but Flavour better past expiry date.
This product is great! But... if you wait about 2 weeks past the expiration date (all the while being stored in a very cold fridge) the flavour becomes brilliant!!!
Very tasty soft cheese with gentle taste of smocked salmon! Very recommended!
Delicious!
Absolutely delicious! The smoked salmon flavour was enhanced by the addition of cottage cheese. I'll be using this in canapes, sauces and on top of toast, What a terrific idea, hope they extend this experiment to other flavours. It will become a must-have for me.