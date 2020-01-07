By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Keralan Coconut Curry 345G

4(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.58/100g
This 345g pack provides:
  • Energy1588kJ 378kcal
    19%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates5.9g
    29%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.78g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Cooked mixed rice, red lentils, chickpeas and green beans with a Keralan style coconut sauce
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Maybe use this pot to grow a (giant) beanstalk
  • #EatPlantsLoveLife
  • #dontwastecreate
  • Brown & wild rice - red lentils & chickpeas - beetroot - green beans - creamy Keralan coconut sauce
  • Like most people, I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right.
  • The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Not everyone has the luxury of being able to cook from scratch every day but we do get to choose how and what we eat.
  • Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
  • No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Eat plant love life
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • 11g source of protein
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Low in salt and sugar
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 345G
  • This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Low in salt and sugar

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Rice (20%) (Water, Brown Rice, Red Rice, Wild Rice), Chickpeas (14%), Water, Coconut Milk, Red Onion (7%), Red Lentils (6%), Beetroot (5%), Leafy Greens (4%), Tomato Passata, White Onion, Tomato Blend (Tomato Paste, Onion, Water, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Olive Oil), Green Beans (2%), Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Mango, Roast Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Ginger Purée, Ground Coriander, White Wine Vinegar, Desiccated Coconut, Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Salt, Black Pepper

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

345kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ460158819%
Energy kcal11037819%
Fat 3.6g12.4g18%
of which saturates 1.7g5.9g29%
Carbohydrate 14.8g51.1g20%
of which sugars 2.9g10.0g11%
Fibre 2.2g7.6g
Protein**3.4g11.7g23%
Salt 0.23g0.78g13%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy and flavourful lunch

5 stars

I love the full flavours in this. Easy and healthy for lunch, too.

My favourite Bol pot

5 stars

This is by far my favourite Bol pot & I love the way it tastes. It is mild with a smooth creamy texture which i find quite delicious.

Love this!

5 stars

Love this pot, don't understand these other reviews, mine was delicious! Could be my favourite one.

Try something else instead!

1 stars

Disgusting. It had a horrible acrid taste and was inedible. After three mouthfuls I put it in the bin.

Bland and Salty

2 stars

Bought one as it was reduced. Was genuinely really looking forward to it. Was dissapointed. Bland, and overly salty, to the point where I couldn't eat more than half. Such a shame.

Restock These Items

5 stars

These are so good and such a good variety. why are you not stocking them !

