Bol Keralan Coconut Curry 345G

Easy and flavourful lunch
I love the full flavours in this. Easy and healthy for lunch, too.
My favourite Bol pot
This is by far my favourite Bol pot & I love the way it tastes. It is mild with a smooth creamy texture which i find quite delicious.
Love this!
Love this pot, don't understand these other reviews, mine was delicious! Could be my favourite one.
Try something else instead!
Disgusting. It had a horrible acrid taste and was inedible. After three mouthfuls I put it in the bin.
Bland and Salty
Bought one as it was reduced. Was genuinely really looking forward to it. Was dissapointed. Bland, and overly salty, to the point where I couldn't eat more than half. Such a shame.
Restock These Items
These are so good and such a good variety. why are you not stocking them !