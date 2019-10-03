Tesco White Chocolate Party Cake

- Energy1183kJ 282kcal14%
- Fat13.1g19%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars26.9g30%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1848kJ / 441kcal
Product Description
- Madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and covered with a white chocolate buttercream, topped with white chocolate decorations and marbled chocolate curls.
- WITH RASPBERRY JAM Hand finished with white chocolate buttercream for a velvety cake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Buttercream (24%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Chocolate (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (8%), Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Citric Acid, Butteroil (Milk).
Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze, use within 2 days Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Collar. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|64g of cake
|Energy
|1848kJ / 441kcal
|1183kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|38.7g
|Sugars
|42.0g
|26.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
