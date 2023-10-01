We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Nuby Bath Book

Nuby Bath Book

4.8(38)
Write a review

£4.00

£4.00/each

Nuby Bath Book
Baby's Bath Book by Nûby is a fun & colourful book designed to delight all babies, infants and toddlers. The soft pages are durable and easy to clean. Each bright print captures baby's attention while introducing fun new characters! There is even a surprise page that "Squeaks" - learning and fun in one little book! All Nûby products are made of safe, durable materials and exceed all government safety regulations and standards. We are working together with you to simplify parenting and make life a little easier for you and your baby.
© 2022 Luv n' care Nuby TM and Nuby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar InternationalProduct Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care
Soft and durableSurprise squeak pageEasy to clean

Preparation and Usage

Cleaning: Wipe with soft, damp cloth. Please read and retain this information for future reference.

Lower age limit

0 Months

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here