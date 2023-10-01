Nuby Bath Book

Baby's Bath Book by Nûby is a fun & colourful book designed to delight all babies, infants and toddlers. The soft pages are durable and easy to clean. Each bright print captures baby's attention while introducing fun new characters! There is even a surprise page that "Squeaks" - learning and fun in one little book! All Nûby products are made of safe, durable materials and exceed all government safety regulations and standards. We are working together with you to simplify parenting and make life a little easier for you and your baby.

© 2022 Luv n' care Nuby TM and Nuby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar International Product Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care

Soft and durable Surprise squeak page Easy to clean

Preparation and Usage

Cleaning: Wipe with soft, damp cloth. Please read and retain this information for future reference.

Lower age limit

0 Months