Smooze Fruit Ice Coconut & Mango 5X65ml

Smooze Fruit Ice Coconut & Mango 5X65ml
Per 65mL pack
  • Energy276kJ 66kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ

Product Description

  • A freeze-at-home fruit ice with fruit puree and coconut milk.
  • When fresh coconut milk is combined with tropical fruit, the result is the truly sensational Smooze.
  • Benefits
  • Smooze is a delicious, freeze-at-home, tropical treat that is perfect for the whole family. Made simply from freshly-pressed coconut milk and pure fruit juices and purees, with one taste, you'll know you're eating something good.
  • Free from dairy, gluten, soy, nuts, artificial sweeteners, colourings and flavourings, Smooze is a portion-controlled, guilt-free indulgence guilt-free indulgence guaranteed to delight; you'll fall in love with Smooze.
  • Other Smooze fruit ice flavours
  • Simply Coconut, Coconut + Banana, Coconut + Pineapple, Coconut + Pink Guava
  • Freshly packed on the farm
  • Smooze is packed on our farm located on the equator in East Sumatra where we have been farming coconuts and tropical fruits in our groves since 1986. Our involvement right through the supply chain, from seeding to harvest, ensures the self-sufficiency and sustainability of our production. The result is a constant supply of fresh, ripe fruits blended and packed in optimal conditions close to their source. You can actually taste the freshness. Enjoy!
  • Made with freshly pressed coconut milk
  • Dairy, gluten and nut free
  • No preservatives and artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarians Society approved
  • Halal
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 325ML

Information

Ingredients

Mango Juice 48% (from Puree), Coconut Milk 40% (Coconut Cream, Water), Natural Cane Sugar, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Freeze at homeRecommended freezing time 15 hours Freeze till completely frozen

Produce of

Product of Indonesia

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested Use
  • Smooze is an anytime refreshment for adults and children alike; after work, school, gym, yoga or dinner. It also makes a sensational creamy addition to your favourite smoothie or protein shake. Simply cut one or more frozen Smooze in half and squeeze into your blender to create magnificent flavour combinations.
  • Shake, freeze, cut, push, slurp!

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Preservatives

Importer address

  • Think Products Europe,
  • 44 Blake Hill Crescent,
  • Poole,
  • Dorset,
  • BH14 8QS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

65ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mLQty per 65mL
Energy 424kJ276kJ
-101kcal66kcal
Fat 3.5g2.3g
- saturates 3.1g2g
Carbohydrate 16.9g11g
- sugars 15.9g10.3g
Protein 0.5g0.3g
Salt 0.06g0.04g
of which--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

