Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Salted Caramel 110G

if i want salt i can add it
stop putting salt with caramel it ruins it
Offer
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Butter Powder (1%) (Dried Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein), Cream (1%) (Milk), Whey (Milk), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content (70%)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid
110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 110g Pot
|Energy
|503 kJ/
|553 kJ/
|-
|120 kcal
|132 kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|18.8g
|of which sugars
|12.8g
|14.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.24g
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
