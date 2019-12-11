By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Salted Caramel 110G

2(1)Write a review
Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Salted Caramel 110G
£ 0.65
£0.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Vanilla Custard with Salted Caramel
  • Made with fresh West Country cream
  • Blended with our finest ingredients
  • 100% natural flavours
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Butter Powder (1%) (Dried Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein), Cream (1%) (Milk), Whey (Milk), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content (70%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes delicious hot or cold...
  • If microwaving carefully remove the entire foil lid. Heat on full power for 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute and stir before eating. (800 watt, Cat E microwave).

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 110g Pot
Energy503 kJ/553 kJ/
-120 kcal132 kcal
Fat4.5g5.0g
of which saturates2.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate17.1g18.8g
of which sugars12.8g14.1g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.7g3.0g
Salt0.22g0.24g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 1 portion--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

if i want salt i can add it

2 stars

stop putting salt with caramel it ruins it

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Devon Custard Chocolate 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Deluxe West Country Cream Custard Pot 110G

£ 0.65
£0.59/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard Banana 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here