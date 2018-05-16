Jack's Dunkers Biscuits Assortment 700G
New
- Energy270kJ 64kcal3%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 496kcal
Product Description
- Biscuit Barrel Selection Pack. Malted Milk Biscuits, Nice Desiccated Coconut Biscuits, Bourbon Cream Biscuits and Custard Cream Biscuits.
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 70 Servings
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2079kJ / 496kcal
|270kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|34.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
