ZIP 1KG Instant Light Charcoal Briquettes

£ 3.00
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • ZIP 1KG Instant Light Charcoal Briquettes
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

86 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Avoid these - useless

1 stars

I’ve used pre-light bags before, bought 3 for my BBQ and they were absolutely useless. Ran out of heat after 30 mins. More expensive so I thought they’d be better. Avoid like the plague. Ruined our BBQ and ended up cooking most of it under the grill and oven. Fuming 😤

These are rubbish. The heat isn’t enough to cook f

1 stars

These are rubbish. The heat isn’t enough to cook food. Total rubbish

Waste of time for this disappointment

1 stars

Brought 2 bags in store, biggest mistake ever. Once the bag was light the charcoal wouldn't light and when it did was gone in under 5 minutes. Only a 40cm barbecue, so having to use 2 bags just doesn't make sense. If you buy this make sure you have firelighters, your need them

Relight my fire

5 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

I am an avid cook and during the summer I enjoyed barbecues with the family. Due to the recent lockdown. I did find that on numerous occasions I could taste the aftertaste of the fuel used for the coals. After using the zip instant lights I found not only did I not taste the fuel but the instant lighters really lived up to their name. Highly reccomend

Disappointing in all aspect

1 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

I am a big barbecue fan but how disappointed I was with those. I am unsure if I got unlucky but followed the instructions and ended up with a few briquettes being grey and somewhat hot but it seemed that the combustible ran out before all charcoals were ready.

Simple to ise

3 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

I brought this product a few weeks ago but have only managed to use it this weekend. It seemed simple to use but after lighting seemed to take some time until the coals were ready to cook on. Overall I would not rate this any better than my normal charcoal.

Not impressed!

1 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

I was given these BBQ briquettes to try and I'm glad that I hadn't had to pay for them, I don't like wasting my hard earned money. The coals/ briquettes were very hard to light and when they did eventually get going only a few of them actually changed colour to grey, the rest of the coals stayed black and refused to burn.

Great!

5 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

Really great fuel, easy to use. Would highly recommend! Caught on fire really easily and burnt with very little smoke. Fuel lasted for a long time, I would definitely buy this type of fuel again. A great purchase.

Couldn't be easier to use

5 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

It is so easy to use this charcoal. You literally put it on the bbq's grill and put a match to it. That's it! No effort required, I would definitely recommend! No mess, no fuss, just light up and cook!

Simple and effective

5 stars

Review from SUPPLIER

I love a proper bbq rather than a gas one but hate the faff of having to light it. This takes all the hassle out of that. Simple light the bag, job done. I did find that it burnt down quite quickly so I'll definitely use two next time.

1-10 of 86 reviews

