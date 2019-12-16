By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Boswell Carvery Beef Joint

3.5(65)Write a review
Boswell Carvery Beef Joint

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Energy545kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Beef roasting joint with added water.
  • To find out more about our Farms Range, please visit tesco.com/thefarmsrange
  • Basted Beef Carvery Joint

Information

Ingredients

Beef (90%), Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Place in roasting tin, season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for recommended time on front of label (6 minutes per 100g). A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well-done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 20 minutes before end of cooking, remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Tip
For deliciously rich gravy, collect the meat juices at the end of cooking and add to your favourite gravy recipe.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g100g as sold
Energy545kJ / 130kcal545kJ / 130kcal
Fat5.2g5.2g
Saturates2.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein19.3g19.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

65 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Top quality tender and juicy

5 stars

I would definitely recommend this beef it is so tender and juicy and full of flavour for the price paid it is top quality

Is this beef?

2 stars

Had a weird smell firstly but then after it had an unusual taste. It cut OK but was hard gristle all through it. Concerned if it is really beef

Not very pallitable this week.

2 stars

I brought one of these joints for Sunday dinner on Sat 30th Nov as I have done in the past but when looking through the joints they all looked a little fatty, I brought one never the less and it seemed to be grisly all through it, hence very little meat.

Awful joint not 100% beef

1 stars

Awful..weird texture..straight in the bin, not 100% beef, read ingredients ! Cheap but not cheerful..

I did a stew with this, its way too salty

1 stars

I did a stew with this, its way too salty

Good value for money joint!

5 stars

This is a good joint cuts well and seems to be a tasty piece of beef well worth the money, never yet had a tough joint.

Is this even beef?

1 stars

Worst beef joint we've had. Two bits of meat in a net. Watery and tasteless with a horrible texture, very weird how you get beef to be like that. Might be better slow cooked but avoid this joint if you want a traditional roast and don't want it ruined

Amazing beef!

5 stars

Cooked two of these in the slow cooker for Sunday dinner and they were so amazing! Our guests said it was the best roast beef they had ever had in their life! I have to agree.

Worse Joint of Beef ever

1 stars

Worse Beef I have ever had,tasteless,chewy,2 small bits of grisly meat stuffed in to the net,couldnt eat it and ended up giving to the dogs

Not the best

3 stars

Usually quite tough unless you get lucky and get a good cut. This is impossible to discover becuase there is no information on the packaging as to which cut it is. I have to say that I have stopped buying it since the discounters started to offer "28 day dry aged" which although more expensive is always top quality with no waste.

1-10 of 65 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here