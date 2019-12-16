Boswell Carvery Beef Joint

Top quality tender and juicy
I would definitely recommend this beef it is so tender and juicy and full of flavour for the price paid it is top quality
Is this beef?
Had a weird smell firstly but then after it had an unusual taste. It cut OK but was hard gristle all through it. Concerned if it is really beef
Not very pallitable this week.
I brought one of these joints for Sunday dinner on Sat 30th Nov as I have done in the past but when looking through the joints they all looked a little fatty, I brought one never the less and it seemed to be grisly all through it, hence very little meat.
Awful joint not 100% beef
Awful..weird texture..straight in the bin, not 100% beef, read ingredients ! Cheap but not cheerful..
I did a stew with this, its way too salty
I did a stew with this, its way too salty
Good value for money joint!
This is a good joint cuts well and seems to be a tasty piece of beef well worth the money, never yet had a tough joint.
Is this even beef?
Worst beef joint we've had. Two bits of meat in a net. Watery and tasteless with a horrible texture, very weird how you get beef to be like that. Might be better slow cooked but avoid this joint if you want a traditional roast and don't want it ruined
Amazing beef!
Cooked two of these in the slow cooker for Sunday dinner and they were so amazing! Our guests said it was the best roast beef they had ever had in their life! I have to agree.
Worse Joint of Beef ever
Worse Beef I have ever had,tasteless,chewy,2 small bits of grisly meat stuffed in to the net,couldnt eat it and ended up giving to the dogs
Not the best
Usually quite tough unless you get lucky and get a good cut. This is impossible to discover becuase there is no information on the packaging as to which cut it is. I have to say that I have stopped buying it since the discounters started to offer "28 day dry aged" which although more expensive is always top quality with no waste.