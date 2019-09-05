Tesco Sundried Tomato & Pepper Bloomer

Overpowering
Way too much oregano... And a bit doughy...
A nice surprise and a change from the usual
Very nice loaf , well baked and tasty . Used for sandwiches with chicken and coleslaw and also single slices with pate . Son also enjoyed it and he is a picky eater . Would be nice if they made a larger or tin loaf . A nice change from seeded bread and plain white .
Tasties bread ever!!
I have tried many speciality breads from Artisan bakeries but I must say this is the best tasting bread I have ever had. It is so good lightly toasted in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil to make bruschetta - Mix some finely chopped tomatoes, onion, avocado, salt, lime juice and olive oil and rest for 15 minutes. Top it on the toasted bread and makes a lovely snack or starter for an Italian meal. I also love it as a base for an egg and avocado breakfast - flavour of the bread means I can avoid fatty dressings like mayo. Next time you are in store just get it.