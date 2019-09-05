By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sundried Tomato & Pepper Bloomer

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Sundried Tomato & Pepper Bloomer
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy527kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Sundried Tomato and Pepper Bloomer 400g
  • Sundried Tomato and Pepper bloomer 400g. Bloomer with tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, red and green peppers and mixed herbs for a specific Mediterranean taste.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Dried Red Pepper (3%), Tomato (2%), Sundried Tomatoes, Dried Green Pepper (1.5%), Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Basil, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to Eat

Number of uses

1/4 of a loaf

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Speedibake,
  • Colinsway,
  • Wakefield,
  • WF2 9RJ.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1054kJ / 249kcal527kJ / 125kcal
Fat3.0g1.5g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate45.7g22.9g
Sugars5.7g2.9g
Fibre3.6g1.8g
Protein8.1g4.1g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Overpowering

2 stars

Way too much oregano... And a bit doughy...

A nice surprise and a change from the usual

5 stars

Very nice loaf , well baked and tasty . Used for sandwiches with chicken and coleslaw and also single slices with pate . Son also enjoyed it and he is a picky eater . Would be nice if they made a larger or tin loaf . A nice change from seeded bread and plain white .

Tasties bread ever!!

5 stars

I have tried many speciality breads from Artisan bakeries but I must say this is the best tasting bread I have ever had. It is so good lightly toasted in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil to make bruschetta - Mix some finely chopped tomatoes, onion, avocado, salt, lime juice and olive oil and rest for 15 minutes. Top it on the toasted bread and makes a lovely snack or starter for an Italian meal. I also love it as a base for an egg and avocado breakfast - flavour of the bread means I can avoid fatty dressings like mayo. Next time you are in store just get it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Trio Of Olive Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/100g

Tesco Cranberry, Cashew & Raisin Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Tesco Tiger Baton

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Offer

Tesco White Baton

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here