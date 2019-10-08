By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastmans Ardennes Pate 175G

5(6)Write a review
Eastmans Ardennes Pate 175G
£ 0.45
£0.26/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy333kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • A medium coarse pork liver and pork fat pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Eastman's Medium Coarse Ardennes Pâté
  • Proper tasty
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (45%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork Rind, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Herbs, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (35g)
Energy950kJ / 229kcal333kJ / 80kcal
Fat17.6g6.2g
Saturates6.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate5.3g1.9g
Sugars2.6g0.9g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein12.0g4.2g
Salt1.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

For an Ardennes pate this is extremely good value for money. Taste is lovely. Try it for yourself-you will not be disappointed

Great taste excellent value

5 stars

Great taste excellent value

Ardennes pate

5 stars

This was excellent. Came in a container, so kept fresh. Really good value.

Nice pate

4 stars

This is nice pate, spread on rye bread or crisp bread with slices of tomatoe and or cucumber. But, please, could the film covering the tub have a little 'handle'? It really would it make easier to get at the content.

Handy snack

5 stars

Good value and handy for quick snack on toast or crispbread.

Great for sandwich's

5 stars

A very tasty pate for everyday use at a good price

Usually bought next

Eastmans Brussels Pate 175G

£ 0.45
£0.26/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here