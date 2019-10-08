Eastmans Ardennes Pate 175G

Great taste
For an Ardennes pate this is extremely good value for money. Taste is lovely. Try it for yourself-you will not be disappointed
Great taste excellent value
Ardennes pate
This was excellent. Came in a container, so kept fresh. Really good value.
Nice pate
This is nice pate, spread on rye bread or crisp bread with slices of tomatoe and or cucumber. But, please, could the film covering the tub have a little 'handle'? It really would it make easier to get at the content.
Handy snack
Good value and handy for quick snack on toast or crispbread.
Great for sandwich's
A very tasty pate for everyday use at a good price