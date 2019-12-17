By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Onken Natural Stirred 0% Fat Yogurt 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Onken Natural Stirred 0% Fat Yogurt 1Kg
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg
Each 125g serving contains
  • Energy209kJ 49kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 167kJ/39kcal

Product Description

  • 0% Fat Natural Biopot® Yogurt
  • Find us on Facebook
  • This mild, fresh and creamy Natural Fat Free yogurt is made using our unique blend of cultures and contains only naturally occurring sugars from milk, absolutely no added sugar. The perfect natural yogurt to stir in to your favourite recipes or dollop over puds.
  • Live Cultures inside
  • Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum and Streptococcus thermophilus
  • Live cultures
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 3 days. Best before: see date on lid

Number of uses

Contains approximately 8 delicious servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU.

Return to

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU.
  • www.onken.co.uk
  • www.onken.ie
  • Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g serving%RI*
Energy 167kJ/39kcal209kJ/49kcal3%
Fat 0.1g0.13g0.1%
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g0.5%
Carbohydrate 4.2g5.3g2%
of which sugars 4.2g5.3g6%
Protein 5.4g6.8g14%
Salt 0.13g0.16g3%
Calcium 170mg213mg
%NRV**(21%)(27%)
*RI = Reference Intake based on Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Based on 125g serving---
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Values for a source of Calcium---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

