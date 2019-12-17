Onken Natural Stirred 0% Fat Yogurt 1Kg

- Energy209kJ 49kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 167kJ/39kcal
Product Description
- 0% Fat Natural Biopot® Yogurt
- This mild, fresh and creamy Natural Fat Free yogurt is made using our unique blend of cultures and contains only naturally occurring sugars from milk, absolutely no added sugar. The perfect natural yogurt to stir in to your favourite recipes or dollop over puds.
- Live Cultures inside
- Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum and Streptococcus thermophilus
- Live cultures
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 3 days. Best before: see date on lid
Number of uses
Contains approximately 8 delicious servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 13 Blades Court,
- Deodar Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2NU.
Return to
- www.onken.co.uk
- www.onken.ie
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|167kJ/39kcal
|209kJ/49kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.13g
|0.1%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.5%
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|5.3g
|2%
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|5.3g
|6%
|Protein
|5.4g
|6.8g
|14%
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.16g
|3%
|Calcium
|170mg
|213mg
|%NRV**
|(21%)
|(27%)
|*RI = Reference Intake based on Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Based on 125g serving
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Values for a source of Calcium
|-
|-
|-
