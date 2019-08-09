By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Step Tikka Cooking Sauce 360G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco 2 Step Tikka Cooking Sauce 360G
£ 1.10
£0.31/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced curry with onion, yogurt and coriander.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With a rounded blend of spices to lock in aroma and flavour
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With a rounded blend of spices to lock in aroma and flavour
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Tomato Purée, Water, Onion (9%), Yogurt (Milk) (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rice Flour, Ground Coriander, Garlic Purée, Ground Cumin, Salt, Ginger Purée, Ground Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Ground Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Purée, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Parsley, Mustard Powder, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Ground Fennel, Cumin Seed, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Black Onion Seed, Ground Bay Leaf, Onion Powder, Allspice, Dill, Mace, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Cap. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (90g)
Energy303kJ / 72kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat2.7g2.4g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate9.7g8.7g
Sugars6.0g5.4g
Fibre1.1g1.0g
Protein1.7g1.5g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing sauce..love it!!

5 stars

Amazing sauce..love it!!

really tasty.

4 stars

is very tasty. if you like tikka, you should like this.

Usually bought next

Tesco Microwave Pilau Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Garlic & Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here