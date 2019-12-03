LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair 75950

Lots of Spiders but where's Fang?
Great little set for the shelf or for the kids to play with. I really like all the spiders that came with it and the unique web disk. The ONLY reason I didn't give this a full 5 Stars is it is missing FANG! A solid mold character dog, similar to the one seen in the video game, would have MADE this set.
Awesome set- Definitely BUY!
Back before Harry Potter Lego sets came back recently, the Aragog spider designs were definitely below par, but understandable for that time. Aragog sets really needed this evolution. The spider design is beautiful, and has the right color schemes and lots of posable limbs. Harry and Ron come with cool-looking lanterns and candles, and the small, new generation spider designs are phenomenal. The small tree has a web-shooting feature, which is always fun. Aragog really blends in with the tree, and the set itself is very well priced. If you are a hardcore Harry Potter fan, this is a must-get set!
Nice set! Figures are awesome!
Love this affordable set! A great price for the figures you get in this set! It is a perfect addition to the other sets or a great set to have to accent any other set. Great value! I highly recommend it!
Aragog's Lair was awesome
I bought this for my 6 year old grandson for Valentines day (better than candy). He LOVES it. We put it together as he is not quite up to this level of lego building, although he did do quite a bit himself. Since put together, he has been playing with it in conjunction with the other multiple legos around the house. He is very creative and lego's give him a platform to explore his mind.
Aragog...
A small set representing a memorable scene in the film / books for great value. What more can I say? Not much... Aragog looks good and is able to move his legs which is great for the kids; he also looks great on display for us bigger kids! The tree has a nice build and the other spiders complete the scene nicely. Good for a quick build and those with a small budget and also good for those wanting to put it on display or add it to a larger Hogwarts scene.
Good Set
Good set but the figures should stand up better. Aragog is a good size.
Good for the collection
Tree could be larger but all in all a good addition to the HP series. The spider is a very fun build.
Perfect for HP lovers!
I wanted to get a few of the Harry Potter sets, but picked this one up specifically because of the price. I was shocked by how much fun it was to build and also how nice it looks when completed. The Aragog piece itself is gorgeous (which is weird to say for a spider) and all of the pieces give you a large variety for poses and playing.
Very Pleased with this Build
This was my first Harry Potter build and I really enjoyed it. I liked that it came with so many little things...Whomping Willow tree Aragog and 3 other spiders along with both Ron and Harry holding various things. Lots of detail for a small amount of money.
Great sets
I was very pleased to see new sets coming out. I have all the original harry potter sets from the first one what came out, the figures and everything are alot better