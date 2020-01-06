Tesco Calorie Controlled Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Energy1264kJ 299kcal15%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 146kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast, cucumber, reduced fat mayonnaise, tomato and lettuce on malted brown bread.
- Chicken Salad Chicken layered with plum tomato, cucumber and reduced fat mayonnaise Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
- Tesco Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with plum tomato, cucumber and reduced fat mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber, Tomato, Water, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|617kJ / 146kcal
|1264kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|41.0g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.7g
|Protein
|11.7g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
