By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindam Home Safety Kit

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindam Home Safety Kit
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

  • The Home Safety Kit contains a selection of 24 locks and guards to minimise the hazards in your home.
  • An essential pack for all family homes, including: 10 x Dual Guard Socket Cover UK, 2 x Energy Absorbing Door Stopper, 8 x Soft Impact Corner Cushions, 4 x Dual Locking Drawer Latches
  • The Lindam Xtraguard Home Safety Kit contains a selection of 24 locks and guards to minimise the hazards in your home. An essential pack for all family homes, including; 2 door stoppers, 8 x corner cushions, 10 x UK Socket Covers and 4 drawer latches. The Lindam Door Stopper prevents doors slamming by maintaining a cushion between the door and the frame itself, preventing the risk of small fingers being trapped accidentally. The Lindam Corner Cushions are handy child proof cushions that are designed to keep your baby's head and body protected from sharp corners on coffee tables, desks, shelves, counters and more. The UK socket covers prevent young children from inserting objects or fingers into dangerous electrical outlets.
  • Helps minimise hazards within the home

Information

Net Contents

24 x Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here