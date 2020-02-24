Lindam Home Safety Kit
- The Home Safety Kit contains a selection of 24 locks and guards to minimise the hazards in your home.
- An essential pack for all family homes, including: 10 x Dual Guard Socket Cover UK, 2 x Energy Absorbing Door Stopper, 8 x Soft Impact Corner Cushions, 4 x Dual Locking Drawer Latches
- The Lindam Xtraguard Home Safety Kit contains a selection of 24 locks and guards to minimise the hazards in your home. An essential pack for all family homes, including; 2 door stoppers, 8 x corner cushions, 10 x UK Socket Covers and 4 drawer latches. The Lindam Door Stopper prevents doors slamming by maintaining a cushion between the door and the frame itself, preventing the risk of small fingers being trapped accidentally. The Lindam Corner Cushions are handy child proof cushions that are designed to keep your baby's head and body protected from sharp corners on coffee tables, desks, shelves, counters and more. The UK socket covers prevent young children from inserting objects or fingers into dangerous electrical outlets.
- Helps minimise hazards within the home
24 x Pieces
Using Product Information
