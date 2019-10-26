By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Creme Caramel Dessert 6X100g

1(4)Write a review
Ms Molly's Creme Caramel Dessert 6X100g
£ 0.75
£0.13/100g
One pot
  • Energy433kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars18.8g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Crème Caramel.
  • Made with real cream and tasty caramel Welcome to Miss Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the families favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter
  Made with real cream and tasty caramel Welcome to Miss Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the families favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Not to be sold separately
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Caramel (6%), Water, Cream (Milk) (2%), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Caramel contains: Sugar, Water.

Allergy Information

  • May contain nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy433kJ / 102kcal433kJ / 102kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate21.3g21.3g
Sugars18.8g18.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.2g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Flavourless slop in a pot

1 stars

Watery gel with flavourless brown liquid. Value engineered beyond recognition! Appalling

Flavourless

1 stars

There is no flavour. Please bring back the tesco own version.

Too floppy, doesn't hold it's shape when turned ou

2 stars

Too floppy, doesn't hold it's shape when turned out. Prefer Tesco's own.

A poor substitute

1 stars

Nowhere near as good as the previous version. I bought them for my 6 year old daughter & she is refusing to eat them. She is not a fussy eater. I think Tesco is cutting the wrong corners now

