By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g
£ 1.60
£0.94/100g
Each pot
  • Energy946kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Layer of caramel sauce with cream and coffee mousse
  • Made in Italy. Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce. Our Italian desserts are produced high in the mountains near Lake Como using the best Italian ingredients we can source.
  • Made in Italy. Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce. Our Italian desserts are produced high in the mountains near Lake Como using the best Italian ingredients we can source.
  • Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Caramel Sauce (23%) [Sugar, Glucose, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Thickener (Agar)], Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Powder, Coconut Oil, Cream (Milk) (4.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Alcohol, Coffee Powder, Cocoa Powder, Milk Proteins, Corn Starch, Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Egg White Powder, Cream Flavouring (contains Milk), Thickener (Carrageenan), Dextrose.
 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

2 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1113kJ / 265kcal946kJ / 225kcal
Fat10.4g8.8g
Saturates9.1g7.7g
Carbohydrate39.5g33.6g
Sugars18.2g15.5g
Fibre1.8g1.5g
Protein2.5g2.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Tiramisu 2X85g

£ 1.60
£0.94/100g

Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 3 X 100G

£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 3 X100g

£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Fruit Fool Gooseberry 114G

£ 0.60
£0.53/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here