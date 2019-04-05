Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g

- Energy946kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates7.7g39%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 265kcal
Product Description
- Layer of caramel sauce with cream and coffee mousse
- Made in Italy. Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce. Our Italian desserts are produced high in the mountains near Lake Como using the best Italian ingredients we can source.
- Made in Italy. Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce. Our Italian desserts are produced high in the mountains near Lake Como using the best Italian ingredients we can source.
- Rich cream and coffee mousse with a sweet caramel sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Caramel Sauce (23%) [Sugar, Glucose, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Thickener (Agar)], Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Powder, Coconut Oil, Cream (Milk) (4.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Alcohol, Coffee Powder, Cocoa Powder, Milk Proteins, Corn Starch, Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Egg White Powder, Cream Flavouring (contains Milk), Thickener (Carrageenan), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
2 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1113kJ / 265kcal
|946kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|39.5g
|33.6g
|Sugars
|18.2g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019