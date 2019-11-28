By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Craz Slime Make Your Own Slime

Craz Slime Make Your Own Slime
  • - Makes loads of cool slimes!
  • - Mix & make for ooey gooey fun!Everything you need to make your own slime.
  • Make your own slime creations! Make loads of different slimes! Make Sparkling Sky, Tie-dye Twist, Googly Eyes, Neon, Metallic, plus many more combinations for hours of fun! Experiment with glitter, scented and googly eyes plus different colour effects. Includes pendant to take your slime with you for extra gooey stretchy fun! Encourages Stem learning.
  • Recommended for ages 6+

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old

love the fact that you put more information or thi

love the fact that you put more information or things you may like as an attachment

