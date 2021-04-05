We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Noodles 65G

3.9(14)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Noodles 65G

£ 0.14
£0.22/100g

Each pack
  • Energy925kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken flavour instant noodles.
  • Twisty noodles with a tasty chicken flavour sauce At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Noodles[Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum)], Seasoning[Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Carrot, Garlic Powder, Seasoned Oil (Palm Oil, Ginger Extract, Onion Extract, White Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract, Cumin Extract), Coriander, Flavouring, White Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 1/2 mins
Place 200ml of boiling water into a microwaveable container. Add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces, add to the seasoned boiled water and cover. Cook on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) /1 minute 15 seconds (900W), stir, then cook on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute 15 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: For best results cook on the hob.
Place 200ml of boiling water in a saucepan, add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the seasoned boiling water.
Bring back to the boil then simmer over a moderate heat for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Serve immediately.
Time: 3 minutes

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (176g**)
Energy526kJ / 125kcal925kJ / 221kcal
Fat4.4g7.7g
Saturates2.1g3.7g
Carbohydrate16.4g28.9g
Sugars0.8g1.4g
Fibre3.2g5.6g
Protein3.4g6.0g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked on the hob according to instructions 65g typically weighs 176g.--
When prepared according to instructions.--

14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

delicious and excellent if you're too tired to coo

5 stars

delicious and excellent if you're too tired to cook

Great value, very tasty

5 stars

For the price, you can't go wrong. We use as the base for speedy lunchtime noodle soups. Delicious with chicken or veg, some sesame oil and soy.

Use as a base for a great ramen meal,noodle pot

5 stars

A great value basic noodle, however just use them as a base. To elevate them ad d your own finely chopped vegetables (we add spring onions, peppers,mushrooms,broccoli whatever you have). A splash off soy sauce, chilli sauce if you like heat. If you are a meat eater bit of leftover chicken or a few prawns. Delicious! Also let it go cold and add salad veg,tuna egg for a great noodle lunch at a fraction of the price of a ready made version

Great budget meal

4 stars

Compared with the brand leader these do have less flavour however I prefer them. Bargain price and good for a quick lunch!

simply lovely

5 stars

good quality good price

Straight out the Thames

1 stars

This is the single most tasteless food product I have ever consumed. I am not exaggerating for comedic effect - these noodles are horrible. The noodles might as well have come pre-boiled with zero seasoning, because that is exactly what it felt like EVEN AFTER PREPARING WITH THE PROVIDED SEASONING. I am enraged.

Way too sweet, savoury not!

1 stars

I would not even give this product one star, it's far too sweet so not savoury at all. I wish I had read the back of the packet before buying, lesson learned. Also very much lacking in chicken flavour, but that might be because all I could taste was sugar 👎👎👎

Cheap but no good.

1 stars

Tasteless. Would not buy again.

Great noodles

5 stars

Really nice noodles, we were pleasantly surprised. Prefer these over the big brands and the price is a bonus! Especially nice that they are vegan. Definitely purchasing again

I can't rate this product fairly as this is a firs

3 stars

I can't rate this product fairly as this is a first time buy - I guess it scores ok on price - but unable to comment on quality yet ------ I have 3 children - they consume 4 packs of noodles btw them at a sitting for a light meal with veggies - we're only allowed to 3 packets max we acknowledge covid-19 restrictions

