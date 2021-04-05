Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Noodles 65G

delicious and excellent if you're too tired to coo
delicious and excellent if you're too tired to cook
Great value, very tasty
For the price, you can't go wrong. We use as the base for speedy lunchtime noodle soups. Delicious with chicken or veg, some sesame oil and soy.
Use as a base for a great ramen meal,noodle pot
A great value basic noodle, however just use them as a base. To elevate them ad d your own finely chopped vegetables (we add spring onions, peppers,mushrooms,broccoli whatever you have). A splash off soy sauce, chilli sauce if you like heat. If you are a meat eater bit of leftover chicken or a few prawns. Delicious! Also let it go cold and add salad veg,tuna egg for a great noodle lunch at a fraction of the price of a ready made version
Great budget meal
Compared with the brand leader these do have less flavour however I prefer them. Bargain price and good for a quick lunch!
simply lovely
good quality good price
Straight out the Thames
This is the single most tasteless food product I have ever consumed. I am not exaggerating for comedic effect - these noodles are horrible. The noodles might as well have come pre-boiled with zero seasoning, because that is exactly what it felt like EVEN AFTER PREPARING WITH THE PROVIDED SEASONING. I am enraged.
Way too sweet, savoury not!
I would not even give this product one star, it's far too sweet so not savoury at all. I wish I had read the back of the packet before buying, lesson learned. Also very much lacking in chicken flavour, but that might be because all I could taste was sugar 👎👎👎
Cheap but no good.
Tasteless. Would not buy again.
Great noodles
Really nice noodles, we were pleasantly surprised. Prefer these over the big brands and the price is a bonus! Especially nice that they are vegan. Definitely purchasing again
I can't rate this product fairly as this is a first time buy - I guess it scores ok on price - but unable to comment on quality yet ------ I have 3 children - they consume 4 packs of noodles btw them at a sitting for a light meal with veggies - we're only allowed to 3 packets max we acknowledge covid-19 restrictions