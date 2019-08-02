Tesco Battenberg Cake

The best one by far
Shame you changed the size of this earlier this year as I liked the bigger version. At least the quality wasn't changed though, it is much better than the other brand (of a famous name). Keep up the good work on this one, we love it.
Delicious guilty pleasure
This is a lovely cake treat which has excellent almond flavouring and soft fluffy sponge squares bonded together with a small amount of jam. The almond paste on the outside is a little bit dry but not too bad a texture. This is one of my guilty pleasures after I've walked my dog in the afternoon and come home for a 'cuppa tea and a slice o'cake', as Wurzel Gummage used to say!
Shrinking cake alert
"Old" Battenburg 320 grms, new Battenburg 258 gms. Major shrinkage of an old favourite. Note that the weight of the new is not displayed. It won't be long until any trace of "almond paste" is replaced by wartime (WWII) flavoured semolina.
A nice cake and another stealth price gouge!
Tesco makes a fine Battenberg - this one is much smaller than the one it replaced, for the same price. Awesome!