Tesco Battenberg Cake

£ 1.15
£1.15/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy678kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars21.8g
    24%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1587kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Teatime classic Chequered sponge, wrapped in marzipan for a smooth, almond flavour. Our little cakes are expertly baked and transform any cake recipe into a fancy dessert, perfect for tea time or after dinner treat.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Aluminium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Tartaric Acid, Acetic Acid, Colours (Carmine, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip: For the perfect slice, peel back card on base and cut with a serrated knife using a sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of the cake (43g)
Energy1587kJ / 377kcal678kJ / 161kcal
Fat10.4g4.4g
Saturates2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate65.2g27.9g
Sugars50.9g21.8g
Fibre1.3g0.6g
Protein4.9g2.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

The best one by far

5 stars

Shame you changed the size of this earlier this year as I liked the bigger version. At least the quality wasn't changed though, it is much better than the other brand (of a famous name). Keep up the good work on this one, we love it.

Delicious guilty pleasure

5 stars

This is a lovely cake treat which has excellent almond flavouring and soft fluffy sponge squares bonded together with a small amount of jam. The almond paste on the outside is a little bit dry but not too bad a texture. This is one of my guilty pleasures after I've walked my dog in the afternoon and come home for a 'cuppa tea and a slice o'cake', as Wurzel Gummage used to say!

Shrinking cake alert

4 stars

"Old" Battenburg 320 grms, new Battenburg 258 gms. Major shrinkage of an old favourite. Note that the weight of the new is not displayed. It won't be long until any trace of "almond paste" is replaced by wartime (WWII) flavoured semolina.

A nice cake and another stealth price gouge!

3 stars

Tesco makes a fine Battenberg - this one is much smaller than the one it replaced, for the same price. Awesome!

