By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk

4(1)Write a review
Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk
£ 25.00
£0.83/each

Product Description

  • Permanent Markers
  • Represented in the EU

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain packaging for future reference.

Warnings

  • Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months.
  • Contains small parts that can be accidentally swallowed, suffocation hazard.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd.,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd.,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Consumer Service: www.sharpie.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

30 x Permanent Markers

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Contains small parts that can be accidentally swallowed, suffocation hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

it looks brilliant

4 stars

it looks brilliant

Usually bought next

Sharpie Perm Marker Gold/ Slvr/Bronze 3 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.67/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Crayola Super Tips Washable Marker Pens 50 Pack

£ 9.00
£0.18/each

Crayola Supertips 24 Pack

£ 4.50
£0.19/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here