Boswell Farm Casserole Steak 400G

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 3.29
£8.23/kg
  • Energy599kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Beef casserole steak
  • Boswell Farms Beef Casserole Steak. Suitable for braising and slow cooking.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove steak from packaging and dice into even-sized cubes. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss steak in flour or coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 2hrs 30mins
Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting
  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

I found it not very tender

I found it not very tender

First time I have used Boswell Farm Casserole Stea

First time I have used Boswell Farm Casserole Steak and it certainly will not be the last. Extremely lean and made a wonderful meat pie.

Deadful quality

Appalling quality for the last 5 weeks, mostly fat and sinew- given to the birds!

Casserole steak -I don't think so !

This steak is labelled casserole steak, having tried this meat at least 3 times, no matter how long its slow cooked, ( the longest I tried is 3 hours !!!!!! It's still turns out chewy, hard to cut and frankly not very nice, so I will not be buying it again, after not having casserole beef available for sometime now at tesco's I was really looking forward to this, but extremely disappointed, what has happened Tesco ? after having good quality casserole steak in the past, this is well below Tesco's past quality rating

