Boswell Farm Casserole Steak 400G

I found it not very tender
First time I have used Boswell Farm Casserole Stea
First time I have used Boswell Farm Casserole Steak and it certainly will not be the last. Extremely lean and made a wonderful meat pie.
Deadful quality
Appalling quality for the last 5 weeks, mostly fat and sinew- given to the birds!
Casserole steak -I don't think so !
This steak is labelled casserole steak, having tried this meat at least 3 times, no matter how long its slow cooked, ( the longest I tried is 3 hours !!!!!! It's still turns out chewy, hard to cut and frankly not very nice, so I will not be buying it again, after not having casserole beef available for sometime now at tesco's I was really looking forward to this, but extremely disappointed, what has happened Tesco ? after having good quality casserole steak in the past, this is well below Tesco's past quality rating