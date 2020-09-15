By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturya Organic White Mulberries 130G

Naturya Organic White Mulberries 130G
£ 5.00
£3.85/100g

Product Description

  • Organic White Mulberries
  • For more information & recipes visit www.naturya.com
  • Our raw dried Turkish mulberries are grown in villages with love and respect for the environment. These caramel-sweet berries are a source of iron, which contributes to a reduction in fatigue. They make a truly delicious and healthy snack, and can be added to cereal or used in baking.
  • Munch on moreish mulberies
  • Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
  • Power-up your juices & smoothies
  • Boost your baking, snacks & chocolate creations
  • Supercharge your breakfast
  • Grab a healthy handful
  • Organic
  • A rich source of iron
  • A source of fibre & potassium
  • Gluten-free
  • 1 of your 5 a-day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 130G
Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Mulberries

Allergy Information

  • This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK, Product of Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Try this! Add mulberries to home-made granola or flapjacks.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 26 g serving
Energy 1458 kJ/345 kcal379 kJ/ 90 kcal
Fat 4.1 g1.1 g
saturates 0.9 g0.2 g
mono-unsaturates 0.3 g0.1 g
polyunsaturates 2.6 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate 69 g18 g
of which sugars 55 g14 g
Fibre 7.8 g2.0 g
Protein 4.2 g1.1 g
Salt 0.09 g0.02 g
-% NRV% NRV
Potassium580 mg 29151 mg 7.5
Iron10 mg 712.6 mg 19
of which--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

