Naturya Organic White Mulberries 130G

Product Description
- Organic White Mulberries
- Our raw dried Turkish mulberries are grown in villages with love and respect for the environment. These caramel-sweet berries are a source of iron, which contributes to a reduction in fatigue. They make a truly delicious and healthy snack, and can be added to cereal or used in baking.
- Munch on moreish mulberies
- Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
- Power-up your juices & smoothies
- Boost your baking, snacks & chocolate creations
- Supercharge your breakfast
- Grab a healthy handful
- Organic
- A rich source of iron
- A source of fibre & potassium
- Gluten-free
- 1 of your 5 a-day
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Mulberries
Allergy Information
- This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK, Product of Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Try this! Add mulberries to home-made granola or flapjacks.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 26 g serving
|Energy
|1458 kJ/345 kcal
|379 kJ/ 90 kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|1.1 g
|saturates
|0.9 g
|0.2 g
|mono-unsaturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|polyunsaturates
|2.6 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|18 g
|of which sugars
|55 g
|14 g
|Fibre
|7.8 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0.02 g
|-
|% NRV
|% NRV
|Potassium
|580 mg 29
|151 mg 7.5
|Iron
|10 mg 71
|2.6 mg 19
|of which
|-
|-
