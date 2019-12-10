Sipsmith Distillery 5Cl X3 Pack Giftbox

Product Description
- Mini Distillery Gift Box
- Sipsmith London Dry Gin
- Stunningly smooth, full of character and exploding with flavour, this is London Dry Gin made the way it used to be, the way it should be. Smooth enough for a Martini yet flavoursome enough for a superb G&T.
- Sipsmith Sloe Gin
- Exactly how we'd make it at home: the perfect combination of wild sloe berries left to rest patiently on our own London Dry Gin. The result is a complex red berry palate, bursting with cassis fruit notes.
- Sipsmith London Cup
- A sublimely sippable gin cup crafted from our award-winning London Dry Gin, infused with Earl Grey tea, borage, lemon verbena and a host of other botanicals.
- Sipsmith? Why 'Sipsmith'?
- Well, in much the same way as wordsmiths love to create all things wordical, we love to create all things sippical. Like gin.
- In 2009, on a mission to bring gin of uncompromising quality and character back to the city where it all began, Fairfax, Jared and I threw open our little blue doors and launched a traditional copper distillery which, and we're a little overexcited about this, no one had done in London for nearly 200 years. It was to mark the beginning of a gin distilling renaissance in London. And who doesn't love a renaissance?
- We hand craft our gin at the Sipsmith Distillery in small batches with skill, care and an almost fetishistical love. Only ever taking the heart of the spirit, and never made from concentrate, this is gin made the way it used to be, the way that we believe it should be. The result is stunningly smooth, full of character and exploding with flavour.
- Happy sipping, from Sam
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15cl
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Hand crafted by:
- Sipsmith Limited,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ,
- United Kingdom.
18 Years
3 x Mini Distillery
