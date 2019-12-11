By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pringles Texas Bbq Sauce 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g
30g
  • Energy632 kJ 151 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106 kJ

Product Description

  • Texas Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack
  • The perfect BBQ taste sensation brought to you in an iconic curved shaped crisp. Pringles BBQ Crisps bring together tangy tomato sauce, spices and a smokey flavour that'll put you in mind of a sizzling Summer BBQ. This 130-gram re-sealable tube is perfect for sharing with friends, or solo-snacking whenever you get those BBQ cravings.
  • New perfect flavour in every bite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich, tangy, and bursting with smokey flavour, these BBQ Pringles are sure to banish hunger
  • With 130 grams of Pringles-goodness, there's plenty of snacking to go around
  • Enjoy either as a solo treat or delectable party snack
  • Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable canister
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Rusk Powder {Wheat}, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Acids {Citric Acid, Malic Acid}, Smoke Flavourings, Yeast Extract), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.

Number of uses

Portions per 130 g package: 4

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy 2106 kJ632 kJ
-503 kcal151 kcal8%
Fat 31 g9.3 g13%
of which saturates 3.4 g1.0 g5%
Carbohydrate 52 g16 g6%
of which sugars 4.6 g1.4 g2%
Fibre 2.8 g0.8 g-
Protein 4.2 g1.2 g2%
Salt 1.7 g0.50 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000kcal)---

