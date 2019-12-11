Pringles Texas Bbq Sauce 130G

- Energy632 kJ 151 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106 kJ
Product Description
- Texas Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack
- The perfect BBQ taste sensation brought to you in an iconic curved shaped crisp. Pringles BBQ Crisps bring together tangy tomato sauce, spices and a smokey flavour that'll put you in mind of a sizzling Summer BBQ. This 130-gram re-sealable tube is perfect for sharing with friends, or solo-snacking whenever you get those BBQ cravings.
- New perfect flavour in every bite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Rich, tangy, and bursting with smokey flavour, these BBQ Pringles are sure to banish hunger
- With 130 grams of Pringles-goodness, there's plenty of snacking to go around
- Enjoy either as a solo treat or delectable party snack
- Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable canister
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Rusk Powder {Wheat}, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Acids {Citric Acid, Malic Acid}, Smoke Flavourings, Yeast Extract), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.
Number of uses
Portions per 130 g package: 4
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2106 kJ
|632 kJ
|-
|503 kcal
|151 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|31 g
|9.3 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|16 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|4.6 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|1.7 g
|0.50 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019