Tesco 2 Beef Sirloin Steaks 454G

£ 7.35
£16.19/kg
One steak (227g)
  • Energy1900kJ 456kcal
    23%
  • Fat28.8g
    41%
  • Saturates12.7g
    64%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Beef sirloin steaks.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour
  • A tender prime cut, matured for extra flavour
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove the steaks from fridge and remove packaging 20 minutes before cooking. Season and oil the steak. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 30 seconds to 1 minute each side
Medium: 1-3 minutes each side
Well done: 4-7 minutes each side
Remove from pan and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes.
Tip
Using tongs to turn the sirloin on its side to the fat is touching the frying pan, hold until fat goes crispy releasing all the flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT:
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (227g)
Energy837kJ / 201kcal1900kJ / 456kcal
Fat12.7g28.8g
Saturates5.6g12.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.6g49.0g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

IMPORTANT: Security Protected

Dreadful

1 stars

Got a home delivery and it was the worst piece of meat I’ve ever had, most of it was fat. Won’t be ordering again

Excellent steak

5 stars

Excellent steak

They are alright but nothing special

3 stars

They are alright but nothing special

You, YOU, need to know how to cook steak

4 stars

Best steak for a long time. Depends how you cook it.

Lovely Sirloin Steaks

5 stars

Dont have steak very often just special occasions but these Sirloin Steaks are lovely, can't fault them.

kept 2 more weeks in fridge cooked in oven with kn

5 stars

kept 2 more weeks in fridge cooked in oven with knob of butter on top keep turning flavour exalant

