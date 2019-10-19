Tesco 2 Beef Sirloin Steaks 454G

Dreadful
Got a home delivery and it was the worst piece of meat I’ve ever had, most of it was fat. Won’t be ordering again
Excellent steak
They are alright but nothing special
You, YOU, need to know how to cook steak
Best steak for a long time. Depends how you cook it.
Lovely Sirloin Steaks
Dont have steak very often just special occasions but these Sirloin Steaks are lovely, can't fault them.
kept 2 more weeks in fridge cooked in oven with knob of butter on top keep turning flavour exalant