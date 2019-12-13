Boswell Farm Rump Steak 227G

MELT IN THE MOUTH
THIS RUMP STEAK, WAS TENDER,TENDER TENDER. HIGHLY,RECOMMENDED.
Top quality
Had one of these last night cooked on my Optigrill.It was superb.Very tender and tasted lovely.You need to take your time to pick a nice looking one as with any steak and for that reason i probably wouldn't chance ordering online but if you're in store,they really offer excellent value and quality!
The best steaks ever !!!
What can one say about these steaks.....simply the best ... I have bought lots of steaks to try always disappointed, these steaks Rump & RIBYE...are the very best !!!! Very happy customer .. Ps/ Great for BBQ. 2mins each side - medium 1 min each side -rare
Steaks to buy
Best steaks we’ve ever had!
Tasty and good value steak
I buy this steak every week and with the odd exception it is of good quality and tasty. Not tough as you might expect from rump and not too much fat. Just as good, if not better, than the higher priced meats.
Good.
It's a good steak for the price.
Tough as old boots
I've had old boots that were more tender than this and didn't have a huge lump of gristle running through the middle. Half of it ended up in my dog!
Only buy this in shop - not delivery!!
I have had this product delivered many times and it has been really good but the last occasion it contained mostly fat and was covered one side with white ( I am not sure what it is called) which made it difficult to eat any of the remaining meat at all I would not buy this again as it is down to the "picker" to choose the product and obviously this one did not care!!!
Not impressed
Very poor quality. Bought 2, both full of sinew and completely inedible.
very impressed the price does not reflect the qual
