Boswell Farm Rump Steak 227G

3.5(19)Write a review
Boswell Farm Rump Steak 227G
£ 2.34
£10.31/kg
One steak
  • Energy1623kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat22.7g
    32%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Beef rump steak.
  • To find out more about our Farms Range, please visit tesco.com/thefarmsrange
  • BOSWELL FARMS BEEF RUMP STEAK
  • Butcher's quality cuts
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 1-1 minute 30 seconds each side.
Medium: 2-2 minutes 30 seconds each side.
Well done: 3 minutes each side.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (227g)
Energy715kJ / 171kcal1623kJ / 389kcal
Fat10.0g22.7g
Saturates4.2g9.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g46.1g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

MELT IN THE MOUTH

5 stars

THIS RUMP STEAK, WAS TENDER,TENDER TENDER. HIGHLY,RECOMMENDED.

Top quality

5 stars

Had one of these last night cooked on my Optigrill.It was superb.Very tender and tasted lovely.You need to take your time to pick a nice looking one as with any steak and for that reason i probably wouldn't chance ordering online but if you're in store,they really offer excellent value and quality!

The best steaks ever !!!

5 stars

What can one say about these steaks.....simply the best ... I have bought lots of steaks to try always disappointed, these steaks Rump & RIBYE...are the very best !!!! Very happy customer .. Ps/ Great for BBQ. 2mins each side - medium 1 min each side -rare

Steaks to buy

5 stars

Best steaks we’ve ever had!

Tasty and good value steak

4 stars

I buy this steak every week and with the odd exception it is of good quality and tasty. Not tough as you might expect from rump and not too much fat. Just as good, if not better, than the higher priced meats.

Good.

4 stars

It's a good steak for the price.

Tough as old boots

1 stars

I've had old boots that were more tender than this and didn't have a huge lump of gristle running through the middle. Half of it ended up in my dog!

Only buy this in shop - not delivery!!

2 stars

I have had this product delivered many times and it has been really good but the last occasion it contained mostly fat and was covered one side with white ( I am not sure what it is called) which made it difficult to eat any of the remaining meat at all I would not buy this again as it is down to the "picker" to choose the product and obviously this one did not care!!!

Not impressed

1 stars

Very poor quality. Bought 2, both full of sinew and completely inedible.

very impressed the price does not reflect the qual

5 stars

very impressed the price does not reflect the quality.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

